LL Flooring to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (“LL Flooring” or “Company”) (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 3:45 pm ET

Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:45 am ET

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website, investors.llflooring.com. The webcasts will be archived for 90 days.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring is one of the country’s leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with more than 430 stores nationwide. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 500 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. LL Flooring stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, Pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

