APi Group Announces Participation in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) announced today that Russ Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Krumm, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat during the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast link and archived replay of this presentation will be available in the “Events” area on the Investor Relations page of APi’s website at www.apigroupcorp.com. Interested parties should check the Company’s website for any schedule updates or time changes.

About APi:

APi is a global, market-leading business services provider of safety and specialty services in over 500 locations worldwide. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupcorp.com.

