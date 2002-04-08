Sientra To Present At The William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. ( SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), announced today its participation at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference, which takes place June 6-9, 2022. As part of the conference, the company’s management team will participate in a live Presentation on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 4:00pm CDT / 2:00pm PDT.



An on-demand webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.sientra.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Sientra website for 90 days following the presentation.

William Blair hosted events are intended for prospective and existing William Blair clients only. To request a one-on-one meeting with management or to participate at the live event, please contact your William Blair representative with interest.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, the AuraGen fat grafting system, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons (*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

(*) Data on file

