EVERTEC to Present at William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) today announced that Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer will present at William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference at 2:40 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.evertecinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company manages a system of electronic payment networks and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing and fulfillment in Puerto Rico, that process over three billion transactions annually. The Company also offers technology outsourcing in all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

