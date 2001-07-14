InvenTrust Properties Corp. Enters into a Private Placement Offering of $250 Million Senior Unsecured Notes

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IVT) today announced that it has signed a definitive note purchase agreement providing for a private placement of $250 million senior unsecured notes of which $150 million are designated as 5.07% Series A senior notes due August 11, 2029, and $100 million are designated as 5.20% Series B senior notes due August 11, 2032 (collectively, the “Notes”). Combined, the Notes are expected to have a weighted average tenor of approximately 8.2 years and a weighted average fixed interest rate of 5.12%. Estimated terms of this private placement transaction were included in the first quarter guidance provided by the Company. The Notes will be required to be absolutely and unconditionally guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the Company that guarantee certain material credit facilities of the Company (if any), and are expected to be issued on August 11, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of indebtedness and future acquisitions.

About InvenTrust Properties Corp.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“we,” the “Company,” “our,” “us,” "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2013. As of March 31, 2022, the Company is an owner and manager of 63 retail properties, representing 9.9 million square feet of retail space. For more information, please visit www.inventrustproperties.com.

Availability of Information on InvenTrust Properties Corp.'s Website and Social Media Channels

Investors and others should note that InvenTrust routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the InvenTrust investor relations website. The Company uses these channels as well as social media channels (e.g., the InvenTrust Twitter account (twitter.com/inventrustprop); and the InvenTrust LinkedIn account (linkedin.com/company/inventrustproperties) as a means of disclosing information about the Company's business to our colleagues, investors, and the public. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the InvenTrust investor relations website or on the Company’s social media channels is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in InvenTrust to review the information that it shares on www.inventrustproperties.com%2Finvestor-relations and on the Company’s social media channels.

