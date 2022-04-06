Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Saba Capital Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

405 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10174

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 948 stocks valued at a total of $7.02Bil. The top holdings were GIM(2.13%), BRW(0.64%), and ZING(0.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Saba Capital Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,225 shares of NYSE:SMM for a total holding of 4,015,779. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.5.

On 06/04/2022, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund traded for a price of $8.78 per share and a market cap of $155.60Mil. The stock has returned 55.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-book ratio of 1.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.97.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:BRW by 129,007 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.22.

On 06/04/2022, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund traded for a price of $8.41 per share and a market cap of $357.67Mil. The stock has returned -0.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-book ratio of 1.71 and a price-sales ratio of 12.50.

During the quarter, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,321 shares of AMEX:VFL for a total holding of 3,255,416. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.96.

On 06/04/2022, Delaware Investments Natl Muni Income traded for a price of $12.15 per share and a market cap of $254.62Mil. The stock has returned -7.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delaware Investments Natl Muni Income has a price-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-book ratio of 0.81 and a price-sales ratio of 8.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 1,184,155 shares in NYSE:FLYA.U, giving the stock a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.17 during the quarter.

On 06/04/2022, SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.16 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 1.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The guru established a new position worth 2,692,415 shares in NAS:LFACU, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.0501 during the quarter.

On 06/04/2022, LF Capital Acquisition Corp II traded for a price of $10.0501 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LF Capital Acquisition Corp II has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.