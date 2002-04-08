Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Provides NexCompress™ Performance Benchmarks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) ( NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in cutting-edge patented and patent-pending Artificial Intelligence (AI) is pleased to provide performance benchmarks on its recently announced NexCompress™ (please see NexOptic news, April 28, 2022). Operating in the cloud, NexCompress is uniquely different to other NexOptic offerings to date but remains part of the NexOptic ALIIS™ family. It is a patent-pending video compression enhancement solution, offering industry significant bandwidth and storage savings for video storage and streaming applications.



Extensive analysis conducted in-house by NexOptic’s software engineers clearly demonstrated the industry-altering benefits NexCompress can potentially provide to companies by reducing video storage and streaming costs. Benchmark tests showed that NexOptic was able to use NexCompress in a video streaming application that significantly reduced bandwidth while preserving, or in many cases, improving on video image quality.

“Like all NexOptic algorithms, NexCompress is engineered to be efficient and compatible with existing AI and video software applications.” said Richard Geruson, Chairman of NexOptic, “Relevant companies have taken notice of NexCompress and our sales and engineering teams continue to oversee a growing list of demonstrations.”

Part of NexOptic’s in-house analysis was applying NexCompress directly to dozens of 10-minute-long video sequences shot in a variety of lighting environments, including low-light. A 20% reduction in bandwidth was achieved for video sequences shot in “normal” video use-cases. Additionally, in “extreme” use-cases where videos contain a lot of image noise, up to a 60% reduction in bandwidth was achieved. In all cases, image quality was either preserved, or improved upon.

“I'm pleased with these latest results, which help to validate NexCompress's applicability and value for potential customers,” said Kevin Gordon, VP of AI Technology for NexOptic. “We've clearly demonstrated another way ALIIS delivers and I'm excited to put the technology in the hands of companies building modern video applications as soon as possible.”

ALIIS™ in a Nutshell

Engineered for today and for the metaverse, ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) is a machine-learning AI suite providing significant instant energy savings, advanced data compression and enhancements to images and videos everywhere from the edge to the cloud. Aliis enables faster shutter speeds, superior resolution and sharpness, reduced image-noise and motion-blur, and enhanced image color and detail. Aliis does all this while reducing media file size, making it ideal for the storage and streaming of image and video data. Additionally, Aliis provides a fundamental “AI for AI” layer that supercharges downstream AI application performance.

These patented and patent pending solutions can be integrated with imaging devices such as smartphones, smart security cameras, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, automotive platforms, medical imaging technologies, DSLR cameras and more.

For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com/aliis

What You Need to Know About NexOptic

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in Seoul, South Korea, offering world-leading patented and patent pending AI solutions for energy savings, data compression and image and video enhancement known as ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions). Aliis is engineered for today and for the metaverse and simultaneously influences the imaging and AI industries. NexOptic is a member of the Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem, a member of Qualcomm’s Advantage Network, a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, and a member of the Arm® AI Partner Program. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com