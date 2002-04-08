Sandy Spring Bank Appoints Sherman Moore as New Division Executive of Sandy Spring Private Client Group

OLNEY, Md., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bank announced today the promotion of Sherman W. Moore to Division Executive of the Sandy Spring Private Client Group. In this role, Moore will lead a 40-person team overseeing nearly $2 billion in investments.







“Sandy Spring Bank’s Private Client Group takes a holistic approach to meeting clients’ financial needs through trust services, private banking, wealth planning and investment management,” said R. Louis Caceres, Executive Vice President at Sandy Spring Bank. “Sherman brings a fresh perspective and creative ideas to his new role, and I look forward to seeing how he collaborates with others throughout the Bank to serve our clients.”

Moore joined the company in 2022 as Senior Vice President and Private Client Group Sales Manager. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently with two Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms, in the Washington, D.C. market. He has also held senior leadership roles at PNC Bank as the Southeastern Regional Sales Director for its Wealth Management Group and at the former Riggs Bank as the Executive Director of its Private Banking Group.

“I was drawn to Sandy Spring Bank because it is a community bank that provides big bank solutions,” said Moore. “Teams across the Bank partner to provide clients a full-service experience, from private banking to wealth planning to trust. Our clients have peace of mind knowing that their banking partner will be with them every step of the way, ensuring their families are set up for success.”

Moore will work out of Sandy Spring Bank’s Olney headquarters. He resides in Arnold, Maryland with his wife, and has two grown children.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. ( SASR), headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

Media Contact:

Sam Price

[email protected]

301.260.3614