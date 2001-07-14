Montrose Environmental Group to Present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “Montrose” or “MEG”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced that the Company will present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time. Prior to Montrose’s attendance at this conference, the Company will post a copy of the presentation it intends to use in the Investors section of its website.

A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.montrose-env.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With more than 2,700 employees across over 80 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

