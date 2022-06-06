Three Drillholes Completed at Camino's Los Chapitos Copper Project in Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / Camino Corp. ( TSXV:COR, Financial) (OTC PINK:CAMZF) (WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first phase of the Spring 2022 drilling campaign consisting of three drillholes at the Lourdes zone at its Los Chapitos copper exploration project in Peru ("Los Chapitos" or the "Project"). Mineralization has been visually observed in two of three drillholes. The drillholes have been logged and split and will arrive at the laboratory in Lima for assaying this week, with results expected in late June or early July 2022. The drilling rig has been mobilized to the next exploration target at the Condori zone and will then complete the drilling campaign at the Gallinazo zone (see Figure 1).

Chief Geologist Jose Bassan said, "We met our objective of identifying additional copper oxide and sulphide mineralization in the first drillholes at the Lourdes zone. The assay results will enable us to assess and determine a follow up strategy at Lourdes. We will now continue with our plan to test the copper zones at Condori and Gallinazo."

Picture 1. Rock containing oxidized copper uncovered during road construction at Lourdes Zone

"We are drilling in an entirely new permitted area comprised of three main zones identified with copper oxide outcrops at surface," said Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino. "Our main objective is to test new areas to add additional shallow copper oxide tonnage to the known copper zones at Adriana (see Figure 2 and news release dated January 19, 2021)."

Figure 1. Plan map of drilling at Lourdes

Figure 2. Location of New Permitted Areas for Lourdes, Condori and Gallinazo

Figure 3. Location Map of the Los Chapitos Copper Project along the coastline of Peru

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and to add new discoveries. Camino is also permitting the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project towards a planned exploration drilling program in 2022. In addition, the Company has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose Bassan MAusIMM (CP) 227922, MSc. Geologist, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure, including sampling and analytical test data.

