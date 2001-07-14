JetBlue Vacations Named Official Travel Partner of Inter Miami CF

JetBlue Vacations JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) is proud to announce its new partnership becoming the Official Travel Partner of the Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami CF. The new partnership launches during the 2022 season with eight in-match features that will offer lucky fans the opportunity to win a JetBlue Vacations travel credit. The new agreement marks JetBlue Travel Products’ first sponsorship of a major league sports team and solidifies its commitment to the South Florida community.

Throughout the remainder of the 2022 season, the agreement will allow JetBlue Vacations to engage with Inter Miami fans and travelers alike through integrated marketing efforts, showing why booking through JetBlue Vacations is the best value for money a customer can get. As the Official Travel Partner of Inter Miami, JetBlue Vacations’ partnership will include joint marketing promotions and advertising. Elements will include online advertising, email marketing, InterMiamiCF.com logo placement and video features, as well as one (1) sweepstakes that will offer a travel package for one Inter Miami CF supporter plus one guest to a future away match. JetBlue Vacations will also provide suggested travel packages to South Florida, giving customers access to uniquely discounted flights and hotels. Together, JetBlue Vacations and Inter Miami will work together to connect the South Florida community with the rest of the country.

To celebrate the kickoff of the new partnership and Inter Miami’s away match in New York on July 23 against New York City FC, starting today, JetBlue Vacations is offering a $100 discount on vacation packages to New York City from South Florida until July 11, 2022*, using the code “IMFCNYC100” at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jetbluevacations.com%2Fsale%2Finter-miami. In addition, a discount will be made available to three (3) future Inter Miami CF away matches during the 2022 season.

"We are thrilled to be on board as the Official Travel Partner for Inter Miami," said Andres Barry, President, JetBlue Travel Products. “As we grow our focus and investment in South Florida and strengthen our commitment to the community, we’re looking forward to playing a role in making it easier for loyal fans to come together, as we bring our combined innovation and creativity together to further connect with La Familia, the collective group of the official Inter Miami CF supporters groups. We launched service to Miami in 2021, which has expanded JetBlue’s presence in Florida tremendously and allowed us to reach more customers in South Florida.”

“We are excited to partner with JetBlue Vacations,” said Inter Miami CF Chief Business Officer, Xavier Asensi. “This partnership enables us to give our fans great perks including discounted travel packages to upcoming road matches which will yield more Inter Miami CF fans supporting our team on the road.”

From travel planning to the flight home, JetBlue Vacations offers flights + hotel, flights + cruise and hotel + points packages with the option to add cars, transfers and more. Benefits of booking with JetBlue Vacations include the Very Important Perks (VIP) and the Insider Experience programs, which infuse humanity into every step of the travel experience. For more information, visit jetbluevacations.com or call 1-844- JB-VACAY to reach a team of 24/7 vacation planning experts, who can help book every detail of your next trip.

*Terms: Restrictions apply. $850 minimum spend, valid on flight + hotel packages to LGA, JFK, EWR or HPN.

About JetBlue Travel Products

JetBlue Travel Products is a wholly owned subsidiary of JetBlue Airways Corporation, which consists of the JetBlue Vacations brand (offering flight + hotel and flight + cruise packages) and other non-air travel products including Paisly, JetBlue’s homegrown travel website that helps customers who have purchased a JetBlue flight easily find deals relevant to their trip. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a fully dedicated team of more than 300 crewmembers, JetBlue Travel Products builds on the JetBlue brand and brings to market innovative, quality products for customers, while infusing humanity into every step of the travel experience. For more information, visit jetbluevacations.com or paisly.com.

About Inter Miami CF

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team in Major League Soccer. The team made its debut in March 2020. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility, which includes the 19,100-capacity DRV PNK Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center and seven fields in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II and has a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U-19 as part of the MLS NEXT program. Please visit+www.intermiamicf.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005296/en/