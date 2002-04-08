Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Dividend

LOGANSPORT, Ind., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.40 on each share of its common stock for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on July 18, 2022 to the holders of record on June 17, 2022.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857


