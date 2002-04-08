Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for Its First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. ( GRIN) (JSE: GSH) (“Grindrod Shipping” or "Company"), a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, announced it will release earnings results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after market closing in New York.

The next day, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time/ 2:00 p.m. South African Standard Time/ 8:00 p.m. Singapore Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings results.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 877 553 9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), +0808 238 0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In), +65 3158 5482 (Singapore Dial In), or +27 10 5003039 (South Africa Dial In), +44 (0) 2071 928592 (International Standard Dial In). Please quote “Grindrod” to the operator.

Audio Webcast details:

There will be a live, and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, accessible through the Grindrod Shipping website www.grinshipping.com and click on Notices & Events. The slide presentation of the first quarter 2022 financial results will be accessible in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping predominantly owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned and long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand “Island View Shipping” (“IVS”) includes a Core Fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers. The Company also owns one medium range product tanker on bareboat charter. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo, Cape Town and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker “GRIN” and on the JSE under the ticker “GSH”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, including, without limitation, Grindrod Shipping management's examination of historical trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed in Grindrod Shipping's public filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Grindrod Shipping undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact: Investor Relations / Media Contact: Stephen Griffiths Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis Interim CEO and CFO Capital Link, Inc. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536 200 Cantonment Road, #03-01 Southpoint New York, N.Y. 10169 Singapore, 089763 Tel.: (212) 661-7566 Email: [email protected] Fax: (212) 661-7526 Website: www.grinshipping.com Email: [email protected]



