Dream Unlimited Corp. Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

16 minutes ago
DREAM UNLIMITED CORP. (“Dream” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRM) announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held today, all of the nominees for election of directors of Dream referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Michael Cooper

188,783,931

99.75

465,965

0.25

James Eaton

189,157,867

99.95

92,029

0.05

Joanne Ferstman

188,603,816

99.66

646,080

0.34

Richard Gateman

188,752,046

99.74

497,850

0.26

Jane Gavan

188,554,094

99.63

695,802

0.37

Duncan Jackman

180,361,056

95.30

8,888,840

4.70

Jennifer Lee Koss

189,049,924

99.89

199,972

0.11

Vincenza Sera

187,493,676

99.07

1,756,220

0.93

At the meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of Dream, and the directors of Dream were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Dream is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $16 billion of assets under management across four Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts, our private asset management business and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities. For more information please visit: www.dream.ca.

