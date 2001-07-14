Dream Unlimited Corp. Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

DREAM UNLIMITED CORP. (“Dream” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRM) announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held today, all of the nominees for election of directors of Dream referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Michael Cooper 188,783,931 99.75 465,965 0.25 James Eaton 189,157,867 99.95 92,029 0.05 Joanne Ferstman 188,603,816 99.66 646,080 0.34 Richard Gateman 188,752,046 99.74 497,850 0.26 Jane Gavan 188,554,094 99.63 695,802 0.37 Duncan Jackman 180,361,056 95.30 8,888,840 4.70 Jennifer Lee Koss 189,049,924 99.89 199,972 0.11 Vincenza Sera 187,493,676 99.07 1,756,220 0.93

At the meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of Dream, and the directors of Dream were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Dream is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $16 billion of assets under management across four Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts, our private asset management business and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.

