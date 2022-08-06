Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $234.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLG(6.13%), QQQ(4.61%), and IUSV(3.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 37,583 shares in ARCA:SDY, giving the stock a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.74 during the quarter.

On 06/08/2022, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $126.29 per share and a market cap of $21.56Bil. The stock has returned 3.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.61.

The guru sold out of their 62,114-share investment in ARCA:SPYG. Previously, the stock had a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.98 during the quarter.

On 06/08/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $56.99 per share and a market cap of $12.64Bil. The stock has returned -3.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a price-book ratio of 6.82.

During the quarter, USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC bought 7,827 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 29,705. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 06/08/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $307.64 per share and a market cap of $166.94Bil. The stock has returned -7.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a price-book ratio of 6.46.

During the quarter, USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC bought 88,988 shares of BATS:HYD for a total holding of 96,814. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.13.

On 06/08/2022, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF traded for a price of $54.95 per share and a market cap of $3.28Bil. The stock has returned -9.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 23,701 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.71 during the quarter.

On 06/08/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $92.28 per share and a market cap of $45.34Bil. The stock has returned 73.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a price-book ratio of 2.70.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

