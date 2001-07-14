Evoqua Water Technologies Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Singapore to Support Growth in APAC

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, recently celebrated the opening of its new manufacturing facility based in Singapore, furthering the company's investment in Asia-Pacific (APAC) as demand continues to grow for innovative water treatment solutions in the region.

The 19,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility will be the global manufacturing facility for Evoqua's Ionpure%26reg%3B+Continuous+Electrodeionization+%28CEDI%29 products. Evoqua's Ionpure brand was the first to commercialize CEDI for water purification, a chemical-free, self-regenerating technology that provides a consistent flow of high-quality deionized water.

The new facility supports efforts to localize production to better serve the increasing demand for ultrapure water solutions in the APAC region, predominately in the microelectronics and pharmaceutical industries. The new facility is expected to bring approximately 30 jobs to the region.

"The establishment of this new manufacturing facility supports Evoqua's growth and market development plans for the Asia-Pacific market," said Ron Keating, Evoqua's Chief Executive Officer. "Our expanded presence allows us to meet the growing needs of the APAC market, strengthening our commitment to helping our customers across the region address their critical water treatment needs."

To inaugurate the event, Mr. Keating was joined by Hervé Fages, Evoqua's Executive Vice President and Applied Product Technologies Segment President, for the ceremonial ribbon-cutting event hosted on June 7, 2022.

