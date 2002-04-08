Poshmark, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poshmark, Inc. ( POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style, is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 27, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 3.



Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 6, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Poshmark is also slated for addition to the Russell Microcap Index.

“We are honored to be joining the Russell 3000 Index as we expand awareness of Poshmark among the investment community and remain committed to creating shareholder value. This milestone is a testament to our leadership in social commerce and market share gains in resale as we continue to define a future of shopping that is online, social and sustainable,” said Manish Chandra, Founder and CEO of Poshmark.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website .

A bout Po shmark , Inc . :

Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home, and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of ecommerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and sustainable. Its community of more than 80 million registered users across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and India is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com . You can also find Poshmark on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , Pinterest, YouTube , and Snapchat .

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com .

SOURCE: Poshmark, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

[email protected]