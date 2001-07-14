INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Anaplan, Inc. (“Anaplan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLAN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 20, 2022, Anaplan announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, L.P. for $66.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $10.7 billion.

Then, on June 6, 2022, Anaplan announced that the transaction had been amended such that stockholders will receive $63.75 per share. The amendment was “to resolve a disagreement between the parties regarding Anaplan’s compliance with certain terms of the” original agreement.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.48, or 3.7%, to close at $63.32 per share on June 6, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Anaplan securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

