Bexil Corporation Announces Election of Directors and Amended Bylaws

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Each of John C. Hitchcock and William Winmill were elected to the board of directors of Bexil Corporation (OTC PINK:BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") as a Class III Director to serve until the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders, or thereafter when his successor is duly elected and qualifies. This announcement was made at the conclusion of the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 7, 2022.

The Company announced today that it amended its bylaws effective June 7, 2022. The amended bylaws may be obtained at www.Bexil.com .

About Bexil Corporation

The objective of Bexil Corporation, a holding company, is to increase book value per share over time for the benefit of its shareholders. The Company is primarily engaged through a wholly owned subsidiary, Bexil Advisers LLC, in investment management. Bexil Advisers is a registered investment adviser and the investment manager to Dividend and Income Fund, a closed end fund (Stock Symbol: DNIF) (NAV Symbol: XDNIX). To learn more about Bexil, including Rule 15c2-11 information, please visit www.Bexil.com .

Safe Harbor Note

This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws including, but not limited to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bexil, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with the information included in the Company's Annual Report, at http://www.bexil.com/cautionary-language.html, and similar information. All forward looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

The Company views book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, as an important indicator of financial performance. Presented in conjunction with other financial information, the combined presentation can enhance an investor's understanding of the Company's underlying financial condition and results from operations. The definition of book value as presented in this press release is shareholders' equity attributable to Bexil shareholders divided by currently issued and outstanding shares.

