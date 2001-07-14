Jonathan Yuska Appointed President of Culture Kings U.S.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) (the “Company”), a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion brands for the next-generation, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Yuska as President of Culture Kings’ U.S. division. Joining the Culture Kings leadership team, Yuska will report to Simon Beard, CEO & Co-Founder of Culture Kings, and will spearhead the brand’s continued expansion in the United States.

“Jonathan has an extensive, impressive background working with athleticwear and lifestyle brands, and we are confident that he will be an invaluable asset to Culture Kings,” said Simon Beard, CEO & Co-Founder of Culture Kings. “We look forward to having Jonathan on board to lead the brand’s growth in the U.S. – both online and in-person with our first flagship store opening in Las Vegas later this year. We know he will be instrumental in scaling our business into a formidable streetwear lifestyle brand globally.”

Yuska brings over 20 years of experience in growing and leading divisions within a number of worldwide sports brands, including adidas, Reebok and Fila. Most recently, he served as the President of rastellis.com, a high growth DTC premium food company based in Philadelphia. From 2012 to 2017, Yuska was the Global Head of adidas’ premium apparel brand Mitchell & Ness, where he led global strategy, product creation, marketing and league partnerships.

Earlier in his career, Yuska held various creative leadership roles at adidas, including Head of Design. He was behind the adidas exclusive official outfitter deals with the NBA, NFL, NHL and other leagues. Prior to that, Yuska held multiple creative leadership roles at Reebok, leading regional collections from the brand’s Tokyo office. He also spent more than four years with Fila working in product creation.

“Culture Kings is a leading streetwear lifestyle brand that uniquely blends sports, music and fashion unlike anyone else. I am confident that the brand has a tremendous runway of growth ahead in the U.S. market,” said Yuska. “It’s an honor to join the Culture Kings family and a.k.a. Brands team, and I look forward to building Culture Kings’ presence in the U.S., beginning with the launch of our first flagship store in Las Vegas at the end of the year.”

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer fashion brands for the next generation. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio is customer-led, curates quality exclusive merchandise, creates authentic and inspiring social content and targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls.

