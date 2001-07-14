Duke Hinds Joins Trustmark as Director of Commercial Banking

Trustmark National Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK) is pleased to announce that Duke Hinds has recently joined Trustmark as Director of Commercial Banking, and will be responsible for Trustmark’s commercial products and sales strategy. He joins Trustmark with 26 years of banking experience.

Duke Hinds, Director of Commercial Banking (Photo: Business Wire)

“Duke brings with him a tremendous deal of banking knowledge and expertise,” said Art Stevens, Trustmark President of Retail Banking. “We are delighted to welcome him into the Trustmark family and look forward to his leadership in achieving our strategic goals.”

Hinds currently serves on the Board of Directors of Railroad Park Foundation and volunteers with the United Way of Central Alabama. He has previously volunteered with other community organizations such as March of Dimes, United Center of Cerebral Palsy, and the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

“I am excited to join Trustmark and further build upon the organization’s legacy of strength, stability and outstanding customer service,” stated Hinds. “Trustmark’s commercial banking products and services are designed to give businesses innovative and customizable financial resources, and I look forward to leading the experienced team of bankers throughout our markets to deliver value to our customers and prospective customers,” said Hinds.

Hinds earned a Masters of Business Administration at the University of Alabama, where he also received a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, with 179 locations in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Trustmark provides banking, wealth management and insurance solutions through its subsidiaries, including Trustmark National Bank, Trustmark Investment Advisors, Inc., and FBBINSURANCE. Visit trustmark.com for more information.

