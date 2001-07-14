DCM to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders Followed by CEO Presentation on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is pleased to remind shareholders that its annual meeting (the “Meeting”) will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, commencing at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), at DCM’s downtown Toronto offices located at 60 Adelaide Street East, Suite 1000, Toronto, Ontario.

The formal portion of the Meeting will be followed by a presentation from Richard Kellam, President and Chief Executive Officer of DCM, and a Q&A session.

For shareholders’ convenience, the Meeting will also be accessible via Microsoft Teams webcast. The webcast will not have voting capabilities and therefore all shareholders who wish to access the Meeting via the webcast are strongly encouraged to cast their vote in a timely manner by submitting a completed form of proxy or voting instruction form prior to the Meeting by one of the means described in the Company’s management information circular dated May 10, 2022 which has been filed on www.sedar.com and is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Instructions on how to access the webcast are below:

Join on your computer or mobile app

https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F3F9vkW4+%0A

Or call in (audio only)

+1 647-749-9154,,242779691# Canada, Toronto

Phone Conference ID: 242 779 691#

Questions from webcast participants following the formal meeting may be submitted via direct messaging and we will also open the line for a question and discussion period.

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For over 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print pieces, our goal is to make every interaction with us surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM’s current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees that future performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional factors are discussed under the headings “Liquidity and capital resources” and “Risks and Uncertainties” in DCM’s management’s discussion and analysis, annual information form, and other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this presentation as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

