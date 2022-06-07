This Insider Just Sold Shares of Cytek Biosciences Inc

GuruFocus data shows that Wenbin Jiang, President and CEO of Cytek Biosciences Inc. ( CTKB), sold 20000 shares on 2022-06/07.

Insiders selling shares can cause investors concern. This could indicate that insiders have become bearish about the shares of their company's stock. Investors should pay close attention to insiders' ability to determine the company's value. We will take a closer look at Cytek Biosciences Inc's insider sale to determine if investors should be skeptical.

Wenbin Jiang trades

Wenbin Jiang sold 80.000 shares over the last year.

It means Wenbin Jiang is selling the stock of their company over a long term. Contrary to what one might expect, this could be a good sign for stock. Insiders selling frequently could indicate that their company has a large number of stock options for executives. Executives will sell some shares to raise cash. It is possible, however, that insiders became more bearish about the stock. Insider selling should not be taken lightly by investors.

Trends from the inside

One insider selling doesn't necessarily mean other insiders have a bearish view of the stock. Is the stock being sold by other insiders? Or have top company executives and owners bought more recently?

Cytek Biosciences Inc's insider transactions history shows that there were 11 insider buys over the last year. During the same period, 9 insider sales were also recorded.

Since this is a sign of a positive trend, we like to see insiders buying more than they sell. Investors may not be concerned if more insiders buy the stock than they sell it.

