Codex DNA Showcases Automated Synthetic Biology Solutions for Accelerating Discovery Workflows at the Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics Europe Conference

BioXp™ system and RapidAMP™ cell-free DNA kit rapidly accelerate antibody discovery pipelines by addressing critical bottlenecks associated with lead candidate gene synthesis, cloning, and scale-up



SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. ( DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced its speaker lineup for Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe, which is being held on June 7-9, 2022 in Amsterdam and online. The company will be showcasing its automated BioXp system and RapidAMP technology for antibody and protein engineering workflows at booth #24.

“In order to identify high-quality antibody leads for difficult target classes, scientists must be able to screen an increasing number of complex targets faster and more precisely than ever before,” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO of Codex DNA. “Codex DNA’s fully automated benchtop BioXp system optimizes production workflows and allows customers to avoid the long wait times from synthetic biology service providers or labor-intensive manual protocols. With this approach, users can now go from digital antibody sequences to transfecting expression constructs for functional characterization in less than a day, all from the comfort of their own laboratory.”

The combination of Codex DNA’s automated BioXp system and RapidAMP technology enables researchers to synthesize lead candidate variable domains, clone them into expression vectors, and amplify the resulting plasmids to transfection scale with the push of a button. The BioXp RapidAMP cell-free DNA amplification kit contains all of the Gibson Assembly® reagents necessary to amplify error-corrected genes cloned into a made-to-stock or customer vector to make up to 10 micrograms of DNA. The complete platform offers substantial workflow efficiency gains to help bridge the cloning throughput gap that divides lead candidate sequence identification and downstream functional characterization.

FEATURED PRESENTATION:

Optimizing Antibody Discovery and Engineering Workflows with the BioXp System: Overcoming Process Bottlenecks Utilizing Automated End-to-End Synthetic Biology Solutions from Codex DNA

Presenter: Jason Lehmann PhD, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Codex DNA

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 8th at 1:30 pm CEST

Registration: Click here



About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Codex DNA is enabling rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp™ system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Codex DNA is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

Codex DNA, the Codex DNA logo, Gibson Assembly, BioXp, and RapidAMP are trademarks of Codex DNA Inc.

