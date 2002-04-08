Data Storage Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation ( DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security and data analytics solutions, today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Monday, May 16, 2022, to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, as well as corporate progress and other developments.



The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1 973-528-0011 and using entry code: 708934. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2763/45417 , or on the Company’s News & Events section of the website, https://www.dtst.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website ( www.DTST.com ) through May 16, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through May 30, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 45417.

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company provides a broad range of premium business continuity and analytics solutions from seven data center facilities and two technical labs throughout the USA and Canada. The Company serves its clients with cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery, cyber security and data analytics. Clients look to Data Storage Corporation to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance cyber security, and meet increasing industry, state, and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education, and the healthcare industry.

