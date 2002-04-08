Bumble Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 50th Annual 2022 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. ( BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming J.P. Morgan 50th Annual 2022 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston. Management will participate in a fireside chat session on May 23, 2022 at 3:10 p.m. ET.



The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay in the Events & Presentations section of Bumble’s investor relations website.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center. Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors.

For more information about Bumble, please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms.

Source: Bumble Inc.

Investor Contact

[email protected]



Media Contact

[email protected]

