BioAtla to Participate in 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAtla, Inc. ( BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that Jay M. Short, Ph.D., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, and Scott Smith, President, will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, to be held in-person in New York, NY June 8-10, 2022.



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Format: In-person presentation (formal remarks with slides) and scheduled one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff240/bcab/1789800

Please contact your Jefferies sales representative to register for a meeting with the Company.

A webcast of the session will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bioatla.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 60 days following the event.

About BioAtla, Inc.

BioAtla is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through our contractual relationship with BioDuro-Sundia, a provider of preclinical development services. Utilizing its proprietary Conditionally Active Biologics (CAB) technology, BioAtla develops novel, reversibly active monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. BioAtla has extensive and worldwide patent coverage for its CAB technology and products with more than 500 patents, including over 250 of which are issued. Broad patent coverage in all major markets include methods of making, screening and manufacturing CAB product candidates in a wide range of formats and composition of matter coverage for specific products. BioAtla has two first-in-class CAB programs currently in Phase 2 clinical testing in the United States, mecbotamab vedotin, BA3011, a novel conditionally active AXL-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-AXL-ADC), and ozuriftamab vedotin, BA3021, a novel conditionally active ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-ROR2-ADC). In addition, the company is advancing a Phase 1/2 CAB-CTLA-4 antibody, BA3071, which is a novel CTLA-4 inhibitor designed to reduce systemic toxicity and potentially enable safer combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-PD-1 antibody. To learn more about BioAtla, Inc. visit www.bioatla.com.

Internal Contact:

Richard Waldron

Chief Financial Officer

BioAtla, Inc.

[email protected]

858.356.8945

External Contact:

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]