BioAdaptives Sponsors COVID-19 Long Hauler Survey

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announces its sponsorship of the COVID Long Haul Survey conducted by independent medical researcher, Regina Sutton, M.D. Dr. Sutton, who previously summarized her successful use of PluriPain® to control her own severe pain, “brain fog” and fatigue due to GDD (see PR February 24, 2022), will study the effects of Bioadaptives’ nutraceuticals in the management of chronic symptoms associated with COVID-19 infections. Bioadaptives will provide free products and ancillary services to support Dr. Sutton’s survey and will have the right to republish any reports generated by Dr. Sutton regarding this project.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., CEO of Bioadaptives, Inc., states, “According to the CDC, approximately 20% of persons with active COVID-19 infections do not achieve complete recovery and suffer chronic, debilitating effects for extended periods. Ongoing research, including studies of natural supplements, is searching for more effective ways to manage these “Long Hauler” symptoms. As a Sponsor for Dr. Sutton’s initiative, Bioadaptives will provide free samples of its all-natural supplements, PluriPain®, PrimLungs™ and PrimiSleep™, for survey participants and provide other instrumental support for her work on this project.”

Dr. Sutton describes the reason for her survey of Long Hauler problems. “I am initiating this survey to see if we can find evidence that the natural supplement formulations, PluriPain®, PrimiLungs™ and PrimiSleep™, can also help to control Long Hauler symptoms. Independent researchers are studying some of the natural ingredients in these formulas because of their neuro-protective, anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, any or all of which may impact Long Hauler symptoms. From my personal experience, I’m interested in the possible synergistic effects of the specific combinations of botanical and algal compounds in these products and the general application of TCM and Ayurvedic principles. The survey will begin enrolling volunteers this month and those interested in learning more about the survey and the use of natural supplements to manage these symptoms may register by visiting COVIDLongHaulSurvey.com.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best worldwide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™ and PluriPain® for humans and Equine All-in-One™ for horses. Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.”

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

