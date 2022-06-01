EMCORE to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

ALHAMBRA, CA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation ( EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets, today announced that the management of EMCORE Corporation will be participating in the following investor conferences:



Wednesday, June 1, 2022, virtually at the 19 th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference Thursday, June 2, 2022, in-person at the Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference in New York City, including a thirty-minute presentation starting at 10:15 AM ET

Management will be available to host one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences. For the Cowen Conference, a live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen90/emkr/1954155 and a replay webcast will be available at http://investor.emcore.com.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative. Alternatively, please contact EMCORE investor relations at [email protected].

