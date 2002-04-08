NaturalShrimp to Participate at ROTH 8th Annual London Conference June 21-23, 2022

Company to Showcase Gourmet-Grade Pacific White Shrimp to ROTH 8th Annual London Conference Attendees

DALLAS, TX, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. ( SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), has been invited to attend the ROTH 8th Annual London Conference at the InterContinental London Park Lane, London, UK.

NaturalShrimp President and Chief Executive Officer Gerald Easterling, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer William Delgado, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Untermeyer, and DVM Aquatic Species Consultant Christine Huynh will attend the event in-person where they will participate in one-on-one meetings to discuss the Company’s recent and upcoming key milestones, RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System) technology and commercialization opportunities.

Chef Douwe Iedema will be preparing NaturalShrimp’s farm-to-table sushi grade shrimp that will be available for tasting at the ROTH 8th Annual London Conference during lunch on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm (BST).

ROTH 8th Annual London Conference

Date: June 21-23, 2022

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings

Attendees: President and Chief Executive Officer Gerald Easterling, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer William Delgado, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Untermeyer, DVM Aquatic Species Consultant Christine Huynh

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on ROTH 8th Annual London Conference, please contact your ROTH representative or you may also email your request to [email protected] or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

[email protected]