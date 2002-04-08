Achiko Secures $1.3 Million Financing with Strategic Investors Buranto AG and Negma Group

Buranto AG Provided a USD$260,000 (CHF 250,000) Loan Facility and Existing Strategic Investor Negma Group Provided a USD$1.04 Million (CHF 1.0 Million) Loan Facility

Derek Brandt, Co-owner of Buranto AG, Joins Achiko’s Advisory Board

Funds to be Used for Production in Indonesia and Initiate Production in Taiwan to Meet Global Demand for AptameXTM Which Obtained a CE Mark Earlier This Month



ZURICH, Switzerland, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR – Achiko AG (ACHKF; SIX: ACHI; ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”) announces the completion of a USD$1.3 million (CHF 1.25 million) financing with strategic investors Buranto AG and Negma Group.

Buranto AG, a Swiss based company co-owned by Derek Brandt, has provided a loan facility of USD$260,000 (CHF 250,000) with the full amount drawn immediately. Derek Brandt will also join Achiko’s Advisory Board. Mr. Brandt has more than twenty years general management and business development experience in MedTech, IVD, Pharma/Biotech and the Life Science Industry. Previous experience includes having served as Head of Clinical Development Group for Roche Diabetes and CEO of Sensile Medical.

Negma Group, one of the Company’s existing strategic shareholders, has provided a loan facility of USD$1.04 million (CHF 1.0 million), with an immediate financing of USD$520,000 (CHF 500,000) and the balance to be drawn within the next 60 days.

“We’re excited and grateful to our shareholders, old and new,” said Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG. “Covid-19 is going to be with us a long time and the unique performance and customer experience characteristics of the company. With this financing we’re in a position to drive sales and do some good”.

The financing follows the Marketing and Sales agreement with Pengurus Wilayah Nahdlatul Ulama DKI Jakarta (“PWNU”), the Jakarta District of Nahdlatul Ulama (“NU”), the largest Islamic organization in the world and initiate global production in Taiwan to respond to interest in AptameX ™ for expansion beyond Indonesia since obtaining a CE mark earlier this month.

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko AG ( ACHKF; SIX: ACHI.SW; www.achiko.com ) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that puts people first. The company’s lead product is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app offering a user-friendly digital health passport. The test and companion app were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and an application for CE Mark approval in Europe will be submitted in 2022.

Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesized, are cost-effective and have wide potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta and Singapore.

