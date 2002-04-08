Verde Bio Holdings Announces New Drilling Occurring on Its Properties

15 New Wells Being Brought Online and 13 New Permits Filed

FRISCO, TX, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. ( VBHI), today announced that with the sustained high price of oil and gas, its well count has continued to rise. Recently, the company has received notice of over 15 new wells being brought online and 13 new permits have been filed on its oil and gas properties. A well being brought online indicates a new producing well and a permit indicates an intention to drill.

“The experienced operators filing the permits are SEM, Ovintiv and EOG as well as others,” said Scott Cox, Verde Bio Founder and CEO. “With crude oil consistently trading above $100 and gas over $8, new oil and gas wells on our properties equates to more revenues for VBHI and its investors. These potential additional revenues do not require any additional investment by VBHI, or the mineral and royalty owner. We were very diligent in buying properties based on lower oil and gas prices, thus the Company and its investors stand to reap the benefits of the rise in commodity pricing.”

“Shareholders should know that Verde Bio continues to evaluate other potential strategic acquisitions to expand our portfolio,” Mr. Cox said. “We were very pleased to recently announce a new massive natural gas royalty acquisition in the Haynesville Shale of Northern Louisiana which produces more than $70,000 per month in revenue to the interest being acquired.”

On a Corporate note, the Company is steadily working through the reserve report valuation of its assets and the accounting of the Company and looks forward to releasing its upcoming 10-K.

