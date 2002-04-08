Triller Announces Plan for Direct Listing Through an Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Announcement comes with a mutual termination announcement of the merger with Seachange ( SEAC)

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillerverz LLC (Triller Holdings, LLC), the AI-powered open garden platform for creators, announced its plan to pursue a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-1 to issue a direct listing and an initial public offering (IPO).

Upon approval by the SEC and Nasdaq stock market (“NASDAQ”), Triller is expected to be listed under the new ticker symbol “ILLR.” by September, subject to market conditions.

"The current market demands clear and disciplined thinking. After much deliberation, Triller has determined that the best course of action is a direct listing for Triller," said Mahi de Silva, Triller's Chief Executive Officer. "A Triller IPO is a cleaner transaction, allowing us greater control of our destiny. Today's news is a clear commitment to our effort to build the world's best platform for creators; artists, influencers, athletes, thought-leaders, and brands. The Triller IPO will be the largest creator IPO in history.”

Triller is responding to higher than expected demand for its convertible debt offering and a clear preference to go public via a direct listing from its current and future shareholders.

Triller is the world's leading AI technology platform that empowers global creators and brands to maximize content distribution, cultural impact, engagement, and commerce to deliver the most compelling and tailored content and experiences. We provide exceptional products, services, and experiences that fundamentally rebalance the economic equation for creators, the creator economy, and consumers around the world. Every day at Triller, we surprise and delight the world. Triller's platform enabled the entire content journey, including content creation, streaming, payment/monetization, PPV, subscriptions, ticketing, social media integration, advertising, engagement, performance analysis, and measurement.

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences, Julius a platform that analyzes and optimizes the creator economy and Fangage an end-to-end platform for creators to engage fans. More at www.trillerverz.com.

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to sell or an offer to buy, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the Company’s ability to leverage our platform to work towards sustainable profitable growth and look to gain scale, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the economies in which we operate; the impact of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine on our business; the continued spending by the Company's customers on video solutions and services and expenses we may incur in fulfilling customer arrangements; the manner in which the multiscreen video and over-the-top markets develop; the Company's ability to compete in the software marketplace; the loss of or reduction in demand, or the return of product, by one of the Company's large customers or the failure of revenue acceptance criteria in a given fiscal quarter; the cancellation or deferral of purchases of the Company's products; any decline in demand or average selling prices for our products and services; failure to achieve our financial forecasts due to inaccurate sales forecasts or other factors, including due to expenses we may incur in fulfilling customer arrangements; the impact of our cost-savings and restructuring programs; the Company's ability to manage its growth; the risks associated with international operations; the ability of the Company to use its net operating losses; the impact of changes in the market on the value of our investments; changes in the regulatory environment; the success and timing of regulatory submissions; and regulatory requirements or developments. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of those risk factors. The Company cautions readers that such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Company expectations or future events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results may differ from those set forth in such forward-looking statements.

