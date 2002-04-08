Good Gaming Inc. Expands MicroBuddies™ Brand into Roblox

Kennett Square, PA, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. ( GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, today announced the expansion of its MicroBuddies™ brand into Roblox (: RBLX).

As Good Gaming Inc. continues to develop new strategic avenues for expanding its interactive entertainment vertical, entering Roblox with its robust audience potential, user-friendly platform, and millions of players, is a perfect fit for the MicroBuddies intellectual property.

The MicroBuddies-themed virtual world experience is designed to capture the imagination by immersing its visitors in engaging quests, fun contests, and competitive games. MicroBuddies themed worlds will feature gaming arcades where people can win prizes that will enhance gameplay. They can role-play mining in-experience coins and GOO (MicroBuddies' unique currency) that will enhance individual characters' abilities within games while adding individual style and visual flair to the character. The MicroBuddies in-experience store will also provide competitors with the ability to purchase character upgrades and boosters to enhance their overall game playing experience. Players will be able to win unique and rare items as they move up the player rankings, with the top 10 players for each world displayed in-game on worldwide leaderboards.

Roblox is one of the world's most popular platforms for shared immersive experiences with over 50 million daily active users globally and 10.5 million active creators and developers spanning 180 countries. You can play Roblox virtually anywhere, from an Xbox to a phone, laptop, or PC. Users can dip in and out of different virtual worlds as they share experiences with their friends. Roblox is a free user-generated content platform that spans a myriad of genres and titles, all created by its community.

"Our development team has been working nonstop to bring this project to fruition," said David Sterling, COO of Good Gaming. We are building a robust MicroBuddies ecosystem featuring unique worlds for each of the species of MicroBuddies that will provide multiple avenues for revenue generation and drive player interest in the MicroBuddies intellectual property" Sterling also stated, "A large part of the successes we shared in my 16 years with Sony Pictures Entertainment was our ability to create new interactive experiences around our properties through product and experience innovation, and platform diversification. It is this type of dynamic product experience creation that we intend to bring to the MicroBuddies franchise and Good Gaming as a whole. We are extremely excited with our plans over the next several months and look forward to a continued expansion of our brand and first and third-party intellectual properties."

"Our entrance into the metaverse is a significant event in the ongoing evolution of MicroBuddies," said David Dorwart, Chairman and CEO of Good Gaming. "With its millions of daily active users globally, over half of them now over 13 years old, Roblox represents a tremendous opportunity for us to accelerate the growth of MicroBuddies through its well-established community. We believe this will be the first of many expansions of MicroBuddies onto new platforms that enable us to greatly broaden our target demographic."

Official launch dates for MicroBuddies on Roblox will be announced within the next six weeks.

About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an innovative brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008. Beginning with our roots as a collaborative space for gamers to share their knowledge, we went on to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in hosting Hearthstone tournaments. In 2016, we expanded our reach to include establishing multiple Minecraft servers with some of the most popular versions of Prison and SkyBlock, then developing our completely custom-developed NFT blockchain game, MicroBuddies™, in 2021. The Good Gaming advantage comes from our development team's close relationship with the player communities of all of our games. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expand our proprietary content, and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch across the gaming industry. As a staff and community, our goal is to cement our place as a fun and collaborative place for ALL gamers to enjoy.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website: https://www.good-gaming.com

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth as "Risk Factors" in such filings.

