a.k.a. Brands Appoints Kenneth C. White as Vice President, Head of Legal and Human Resources

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) (the “Company”), a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion brands for the next-generation, today announced that Kenneth C. White (K.C.) will join the Company as Vice President, Head of Legal and Human Resources. White will report to Jill Ramsey, CEO of a.k.a. Brands, and will lead legal, corporate governance and compliance operations, as well as human resources and global talent.

“I am thrilled to have K.C. join our leadership team, and I am confident that his legal expertise as well as his experience in the retail industry will add immediate value to the platform and our brands,” said Jill Ramsey, CEO of a.k.a. Brands. “K.C. brings extensive experience in commercial transactions, corporate governance, compliance, risk management and labor and employment, and I look forward to working closely with him.”

White has over 15 years of experience practicing law and leading human resources functions in the retail, digital advertising and financial services industries. Prior to joining a.k.a. Brands, White was a Vice President, Legal at Viant, a publicly traded digital advertising company. At Viant, he was responsible for providing business and legal guidance on a wide variety of subject matters, including commercial transactions, IP portfolio management and enforcement, and labor and employment strategies and issues. Before Viant, K.C. served as VP, Business & Legal Affairs at Ethika, a lifestyle direct-to-consumer and retail brand. At Ethika, K.C. drove complex commercial transactions and operations that advanced critical corporate goals during a period of rapid company growth.

“I am proud to join the a.k.a. Brands team during this exciting time in the Company’s journey,” said White. “a.k.a.’s goal of leveraging its next-generation retail platform to accelerate the growth of its brands and the acquisitive model makes this an exciting position in a fast-paced industry. I am also excited to use my human resources and labor law background to help our brands recruit next-generation talent and grow our teams.”

Prior to Ethika, K.C. served as VP, Associate General Counsel at Allianz Asset Management of America, the parent company of PIMCO, one of the largest asset managers in the world, and provided business and legal advice on various corporate governance, finance, investments, insurance and marketing and advertising matters. Prior to that, White ran his own law firm, and he also held roles at Bloosky Interactive and Bodman PLC. White attended Michigan State University College of Law in East Lansing and received his Bachelor of Arts in Communications (Public Relations) from California State University, Fullerton.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer fashion brands for the next generation. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio is customer-led, curates quality exclusive merchandise, creates authentic and inspiring social content and targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls.

