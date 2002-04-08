Oxford to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on June 8, 2022

ATLANTA, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (: OXM) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Following the news release, the Company will also hold a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Thomas C. Chubb III, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, and K. Scott Grassmyer, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, to discuss its financial results.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.oxfordinc.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through June 22, 2022 and by phone by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13730041.

About Oxford