Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $242.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.17%), MSFT(6.77%), and GOOGL(5.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 12,943 shares of NYSE:CRM for a total holding of 13,743. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.18.

On 06/15/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $166.83 per share and a market cap of $165.53Bil. The stock has returned -33.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 161.52, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.46 and a price-sales ratio of 5.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 22,766 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 41,308. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.89.

On 06/15/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $57.5486 per share and a market cap of $12.86Bil. The stock has returned -19.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a price-book ratio of 7.53.

During the quarter, Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 10,257 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 49,018. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 06/15/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $73.944 per share and a market cap of $85.32Bil. The stock has returned -73.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-book ratio of 4.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 5,529-share investment in NAS:SAFM. Previously, the stock had a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $183.13 during the quarter.

On 06/15/2022, Sanderson Farms Inc traded for a price of $206.48 per share and a market cap of $4.61Bil. The stock has returned 25.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sanderson Farms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 5,677 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 06/15/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $134.17 per share and a market cap of $2,171.89Bil. The stock has returned 2.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-book ratio of 32.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.83 and a price-sales ratio of 5.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

