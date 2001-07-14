Santander Bank Raises Its Prime Rate to 4.75%

Santander Bank, N.A. announced today it has raised its prime rate from 4.00% to 4.75%, effective June 15, 2022.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country’s largest retail and commercial banks with $102 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank’s nearly 8,600 employees and nearly 2 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with 155 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is overseen by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander’s intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615006110/en/