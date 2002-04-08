Hard Rock Sportsbook Launches Instant Deposits and Payouts with Nuvei

London, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payment platform, announces today that it has partnered with Hard Rock Digital to provide payments services for its Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app.

Players in Arizona, Virginia and states with upcoming launches of the all-new Hard Rock Sportsbook platform will be able to instantly deposit funds to their gaming wallet from their bank account using Nuvei’s Instant Bank Transfer technology. Players can also withdraw funds directly to their bank account in real-time 24/7 thanks to Nuvei’s integration with The Clearing House’s Real Time Payments network.

With Nuvei Instant Bank Transfer, players receive their funds into their account easily and quicker than any other deposit method. And industry research confirms that payout times are one of the most important factors players consider when comparing operators, and that players are now not prepared to wait 24 hours or longer for their winnings to be accessible. Hard Rock Sportsbook customers can now receive payouts safely and immediately to their bank accounts thanks to Nuvei’s Instant Withdrawals through the RTP network.

“Hard Rock Sportsbook is building the best product in the market with an engaging, entertaining and frictionless experience for the sports betting player and being able to provide instant access to funds is fundamental,” said Matt Primeaux, Executive Managing Director and President of Hard Rock Digital. “We’re excited to continue to roll out the all-new Hard Rock Sportsbook app to more states across the country and Nuvei’s technology and partnership is essential to creating our industry-best player experience.”

“We know players want to be able to deposit and access funds from their gaming account immediately when they request a withdrawal, which is why we were first to market last year offering players instant payouts via the Real Time Payments network,” said Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer. “Enabling Hard Rock Sportsbook to offer instant deposits and payouts is just another example of why Nuvei is the leading payments technology partner for the iGaming industry in the U.S.”

The Real Time Payments network is currently accessible to financial institutions that hold 75% of U.S. demand deposit accounts (DDAs). The network currently reaches 61% of U.S. DDAs.

Currently 70% of instant bank transfer payouts processed by Nuvei are executed via an instant payment on the RTP network. This figure is purely limited by the players’ bank accounts not being connected to the RTP network and any payout requests that cannot be processed through the RTP network are automatically re-routed through the traditional Automated Clearing House (ACH) system as a fall-back option.

The announcement is the latest from Nuvei as it continues to solidify its position as the payment technology partner of choice for fantasy sports, gaming and sports betting brands across the U.S., in approved and regulated states.

