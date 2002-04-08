Steelcase Recognized as One of America's 50 Most Community-Minded Companies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Steelcase has been recognized by The Civic 50 as one of the fifty most community-minded companies in the United States.



Sponsored by Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, The Civic 50 ranks companies with annual revenues of at least $1B in four areas: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement. The Civic 50 provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to impact their communities.

Steelcase has extensive involvement in community programs which lead to this recognition — including a mix of volunteer time, product and service donations, financial gifts and the integration of community commitment into business policies and practices.

The social innovation efforts that occur at Steelcase prioritize furthering inclusive, equitable and quality education, reducing inequalities, creating sustainable communities and cities and taking action to combat climate change. The recognition shines a light on the company’s 151 community partnerships and 280 global projects in the fiscal year 2022.



“We’re delighted to be recognized for our ESG efforts in the communities where we live and work,” said Beth O’Shaughnessy, Steelcase senior vice president, chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary. “We know there is still work to be done, but together we are doing more than ever to increase access and equity for people and to nurture a healthier planet. We’re delighted to be recognized as a Consumer Discretionary Sector Leader and remain committed to being a force for good in the world.”

To learn more about the Civic 50, 2022 honorees and insights from this year’s survey, please visit Civic50.org.

About Steelcase

Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create places that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures, and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture, and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal year 2022 revenue of $2.8 billion. For more information, visit steelcase.com.

Contact: Chiara Licari

Steelcase, 616.406.6494

[email protected]