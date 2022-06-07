JanOne Inc. Announces the Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering a Method of Improving Nerve Function Using JAN101

PR Newswire

Issuance of U.S. Patent 11,247,902 B2 Further Bolsters JanOne Inc.'s Intellectual Patent Portfolio

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne Inc. (Nasdaq: JAN), a company that focuses on the development of drugs with non-addictive, pain-relieving properties, announced today that a patent was issued that covers a method of improving nerve function using JAN101. JAN101 (formerly known as TV1001SR), is a potential treatment for peripheral artery disease (PAD), a vascular disease that affects more than 8.5 million people in the U.S. and more than 60 million people worldwide.

"This patent further protects JanOne Inc.'s product for use in treating PAD by extending the use of JAN101 to treat the nerve damage caused by microvascular disease," said Dr. Tony Giordano, JanOne Inc.'s Chief Scientific Officer. "Microvascular disease is a major problem for PAD patients: it leads to restricted blood flow in the affected limb, which in turn leads to nerve damage and severe pain. Recent studies have in fact suggested that PAD is a microvascular disease, so the observation that JAN101 improves microvascular and nerve function is crucial in treating this disease."

Dr. Amol Soin, a leading pain physician and JanOne's Chief Medical Officer, added, "We believe that nerve damage plays a major role in promoting pain and thus studied whether JAN101 could improve nerve sensory velocity and nerve sensory conductance in a previous trial I oversaw. Our previous studies showed that JAN101 improved nerve conduction velocity, which leads us to believe that it may not only improve pain but could also improve nerve function."

This method for treating pain was co-discovered by Dr. Christopher Kevil, Vice Chancellor for Research and Dean of the School of Graduate Studies at LSU Health Shreveport. This newly approved patent is owned by LSU Health Shreveport and is exclusively licensed to JanOne Inc. It is the latest United States patent to be issued in connection with JanOne's Inc.'s PAD and pain development program.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the fact that JAN101 will treat PAD, the timing of the commencement of clinical trials, that the FDA will permit approval through a 505(b)(2) pathway, that upon approval JAN101 will immediately disrupt the PAD market, and other statements including words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope" "should", "would", "may", "potential" and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect JanOne Inc.'s current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by JanOne Inc., are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause JanOne Inc.'s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in JanOne Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and JanOne Inc. does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. JanOne Inc. cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

About JanOne Inc.

JanOne Inc. is a unique Nasdaq-listed company offering innovative, actionable solutions that it believes can help create an end to the opioid crisis. JanOne Inc. is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology and education to find a key resolution the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and widespread in the country's history. The company continues to operate its legacy business – ARCA Recycling – under its current brand name. JanOne Inc's subsidiary, ARCA Recycling, recycles household appliances by providing turnkey recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. Please visit www.janone.com for additional information.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

[email protected]

1 (800) 400-2247

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/janone-inc-announces-the-issuance-of-us-patent-covering-a-method-of-improving-nerve-function-using-jan101-301561798.html

SOURCE JanOne Inc.