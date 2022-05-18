UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION

PR Newswire

Patrik Frisk to Step Down; Colin Browne Appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Effective June 1, 2022

Board Initiates Comprehensive Search for Permanent Successor

BALTIMORE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. ("the company") (NYSE: UA, UAA), today announced that Patrik Frisk will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as a member of the Board of Directors (board), effective June 1, 2022. The board has initiated a comprehensive internal and external search process to identify a permanent President and CEO. Until a successor is named, the board has appointed Colin Browne, the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), as interim President and CEO, effective June 1, 2022. To support the transition, Frisk will remain with Under Armour as an advisor through September 1, 2022.

"On behalf of the board, I want to thank Patrik for his valuable contributions to Under Armour over the past five years," said Kevin Plank, Under Armour Founder, Executive Chairman and Brand Chief. "During his tenure, we made significant strides in advancing enterprise-wide operational excellence, and Patrik's steadfast leadership has been crucial to strengthening our foundation and positioning the company for our next growth phase. As we search for Patrik's permanent successor, Colin's experience as a seasoned executive in our industry and leading critical operational aspects of our business will serve Under Armour well as interim CEO."

Plank continued, "Under Armour is evolving to meet the needs of our athletes worldwide. As we transition, we are committed to identifying additional opportunities to drive improved returns for our shareholders and deliver for athletes, partners, and teammates. There is a huge opportunity in front of us. I look forward to working closely with the board during the search process to find our next leader who will take us to new heights. In the meantime, we are moving forward and will continue to connect with athletes in exciting ways, offering them exactly what they need when they need it."

Frisk, who joined Under Armour in 2017, helped architect its long-term strategic plan that underscored its commitment to athletic performance by reengineering its structure, systems, and go-to-market process. Under his leadership, the company delivered industry-leading products, deepened relationships with consumers and customers, and advanced its purpose, vision, mission, and values.

"It has been the greatest privilege of my career to serve Under Armour athletes, customers, shareholders, and teammates. I am extremely proud of what we've accomplished as a team," said Frisk. "Together, we have done a tremendous amount of work to strengthen this iconic brand while significantly solidifying its operations. Colin has an intimate understanding of the Under Armour business and our industry. I have every confidence that his stewardship will allow for a seamless transition."

Browne said, "What unifies and drives Under Armour is our purpose: to empower those who strive for more. This transition is an opportunity to further our long-term goals. I am grateful for Patrik's leadership and partnership. As we work to deliver industry-leading innovation and premium experiences to athletes globally, we remain focused on amplifying the strong foundation that's been set over the past few years."

Since joining the company in 2016, Browne modernized Under Armour's digital go-to-market strategy and direct-to-consumer model and transformed its supply chain organization, leading to significant margin improvement and operating efficiency. Browne has held the role of COO since 2020 and oversees supply chain, global planning, sustainability, information technology, enterprise data management, commercial optimization, go-to-market strategy, and distribution capabilities. Browne has been an integral part of the company's successful transformation, and his leadership has been critical to navigating global supply challenges caused by the pandemic.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

