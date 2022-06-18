DOW CHEMICAL CO /DE/ Cuts Portfolio Down to Size in 1st Quarter

DOW CHEMICAL CO /DE/ recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2030 DOW CENTER MIDLAND, MI 48674-2030

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $142.00Mil. The top holdings were PFF(32.84%), AGFS(28.11%), and FTAI(9.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DOW CHEMICAL CO /DE/’s top five trades of the quarter.

DOW CHEMICAL CO /DE/ reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 535,000 shares. The trade had a 18.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.34.

On 06/18/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.34 per share and a market cap of $80.80Bil. The stock has returned -11.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

DOW CHEMICAL CO /DE/ reduced their investment in NAS:TLT by 212,000 shares. The trade had a 9.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.06.

On 06/18/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $112.08 per share and a market cap of $19.09Bil. The stock has returned -19.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 228,127-share investment in ARCA:LQD. Previously, the stock had a 9.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.66 during the quarter.

On 06/18/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.43 per share and a market cap of $30.92Bil. The stock has returned -16.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

DOW CHEMICAL CO /DE/ reduced their investment in ARCA:HYG by 170,000 shares. The trade had a 5.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.33.

On 06/18/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.05 per share and a market cap of $13.97Bil. The stock has returned -11.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.64.

DOW CHEMICAL CO /DE/ reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 142,300 shares. The trade had a 5.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.48.

On 06/18/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.2 per share and a market cap of $17.75Bil. The stock has returned -11.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

