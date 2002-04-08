Tower Semiconductor to Showcase Key Process and PDK Features of Its Silicon Photonics Process

Webinar will demonstrate an end-to-end design flow for PIC design on Tower’s PH18 Process

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, June 8, 2022 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced a webinar titled “Develop and Verify Designs Using a Silicon Photonics Platform with Integrated Lasers”. The webinar will be hosted by technology and design enablement experts and will introduce key process and process design kit (PDK) features of Tower’s PH18 process. Attendees will see a demonstration of an end-to-end design flow using Synopsys products for photonic integrated circuit (PIC) design together with Tower’s silicon photonics platform which includes OpenLight’s groundbreaking technology with InP-based integrated lasers, amplifiers, modulators and photodetectors. The platform targets datacom, telecom, LiDAR, healthcare, HPC, AI, and optical computing applications.

As the optical transceiver market moves from 400Gb/s to 800Gb/s, many complex analog components are required to assemble energy-efficient and cost-effective optical modules. This webinar will examine an 800G-DR8 PIC design case study to show how to accurately develop PIC designs with a focus on co-simulating and synthesizing an integrated laser. The webinar showcases key process and PDK features of Tower’s PH18 process along with OpenLight’s silicon photonics platform with integrated lasers and the industry’s only unified electronic and photonic design solution comprising of Synopsys OptoCompiler™, Synopsys OptSim™, Synopsys PrimeSim™ and Synopsys IC Validator™ products. These solutions and techniques help improve performance and scalability, while reducing cost of design for some of the world’s most exciting and growing markets. The 800G-DR8 PIC example can be extrapolated to develop PICs for other applications that can benefit from silicon photonics.



The webinar will be held on June 28, 2022 (schedule below) and requires advanced registration.

Session 1 – China 11:00am | Japan 12:00pm

Session 2 – USA PST 9:00am | Europe (Germany) 6:00pm

Speakers: Jae Shin Director of Design Enablement, OpenLight Daniel Sparacin VP of Business Development & Strategy, OpenLight Luis Orbe Customer Support Coordinator, Photonic Solutions, Synopsys Samir Chaudhry Sr. Director, Design Enablement, Tower Semiconductor





