Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Receives 2022 Pure Storage Advantage Partner of the Year Award

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been awarded the Pure Storage Advantage Partner of the Year Award, which will be recognized at this year’s Pure Storage Americas Partner Forum on June 7th in Los Angeles.

As a 100% partner-centric company, each year Pure Storage recognizes global and regional partners that have achieved record sales, growth, and innovation over the last year. Converge was awarded the 2022 Advantage Partner of the Year Award for the Company’s work in delivering innovative storage and data management technology and solutions to clients across the county.

“Converge is very proud to be named Pure Storage’s Advantage Partner of the Year,” stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. “This time last year, Converge achieved Pure Storage Elite Partner Status and we are excited to see the tremendous growth and partnership that has occurred between our two teams in such a short time. Congratulations to the Converge team, as your achievements and dedication to our clients made this award possible. We look forward to future successes in our partnership with Pure.”

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.