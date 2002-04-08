New to The Street TV Airs Tonight, on the Fox Business Network, Five Business Interviews, Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its nationally syndicated show tonight, Monday, May 09, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT, airing on Fox Business Network.

New to The Street TV airs tonight on the Fox Business Network the following five (5) Companies and their representatives:

1). B2 Digital, Inc.'s (OTCPINK: BTDG) interview with Mr. Greg P. Bell, CEO.

2). Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.'s (OTCPINK: SUIC) (“SUIC”) interviews with Mr. Maninder Bhullar, Director of SUIC - Beneway Group/Strategic Group Advisor, Mr. Danny Chong, Partner/Director SUIC - Beneway Group and Ms. Esther Jou, Partner.

3). Cryptocurrency - Pink Panda Holdings, Inc.'s (CRYPTO: PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA) interviews with Mr.Adam Carlton, Founder/CEO, and Mr. Gagan Levy, Team Member.

4). Charity - Travis Mills Foundation's interview with Mr. Travis Mills.

5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s ( fka - GlobeX Data, Ltd. ) (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Tonight, New to The Street TV is re-airing Mr. Greg P. Bell, Chief Executive Officer at B2 Digital, Inc . (OTCPINK: BTDG) interview. Greg updates TV Anchor Jane King and viewers about BTDG's three business avenues: building and growing the minor league MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fight venues, growth and expanding ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness, and production and distribution of its digital content. Revenues year-over-year are up , and Greg gives his future revenue projections on all aspects of operations. MMA fight revenues are up because of more monthly fight programs and from the sale of food, beverages, and souvenirs at these venues. Spartan Fitness, LLC is a jiu-jitsu training facility located in Birmingham, Alabama, and the Company expects to open its second facility soon. The digital content business continues to grow from the sales of pay-per-view fees from streamed MMA fights and a Metaverse platform. A subscriber can join the B2 Fighting Series, an MMA Metaverse event platform, and enjoy VR (Virtual Reality) fight experiences as a spectator at a live event. Expect Mr. Bell to be back on the show in the future, giving updated information regarding the Company's growth. This interview segment initially aired on April 18, 2022.

Airing on New to The Street TV tonight are the interviews with Mr. Maninder Bhullar, Director Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCPINK: SUIC) ("SUIC") - Beneway Group ("Beneway")/Strategic Group Advisor, Mr. Danny Chong, Partner/Director SUIC - Beneway Group and Ms. Esther Jou, Partner. They all join with TV Anchor Jane King to talk about SUIC, an entity involved in research and development and an investor in public and private companies worldwide. Maninder gives viewers an update on operations. The Beneway payment system can handle millions of payment transactions. In the last 3-months, it has attracted financial technology services providers who offer digital solutions, e-wallets, P2P lending, payment gateways, and cross-border payment processing using the Beneway payment platform. Danny Chong talks about his Company, GKash Malaysia, a leading internet payment service provider for cross-border e-commerce partners and customers. He explains how the partnership with Beneway, and how the platform is now assisting GKash's merchants and partners in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, China, and Southeast Asia. From SUIC's New York City, NY, USA offices, Esther explains her position with the Company and how she is working on the upcoming business luncheon presentation in New York City, May 2022. The Company continues to execute its global expansion plans with targets throughout North America, Asia, and Latin America.

Mr. Adam Carlton, Founder/CEO, and Mr. Gagan Levy, Team Member at Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO: PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA), are on tonight's New to The Street show with TV Host Jane King. Viewers hear about the Company's trusted and easy-to-use gateway blockchain app. Being a socially responsible entity, Pink Panda Holdings' crypto platform and business have an ecosystem that concentrates on worldwide social programs. As such, award-winning creative director Mr. Gagan Levy joined the Company's team. Gagan calls Pink Panda's ecosystem "Blockchain for Good." With his long history of offering investors a network for socially responsible investing and philanthropic enterprises, Gagan saw the "GOOD" at Pink Panda and joined the Company. He will provide environmental conscience companies and sports leagues a unique approach to brand awareness, utilizing the $PINKPANDA token as a tool to create and market NFTs. Pink Panda Metaverse VR is another exciting marketing and awareness tool that offers very trusted and well-known corporate brands and sports leagues that adhere to social and environmental causes another platform to reach consumers and fans. Gagan is excited to work with Adam and the rest of the Pink Panda Team, and they will be back in the future to update the growing fundamentals at Pink Panda Holdings, Inc.

New to The Street TV airs tonight the on-set Nasdaq Marketplace interview with Retired United States Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills of the 82nd Airborne. Travis talks with TV Anchor Jane King about the Travis Mills Foundation and his journey from then-to-now, overcoming his quadruple amputee combat injuries in Afghanistan in 2012. The foundation's motto: "Never Give Up. Never Quit" - the basis of his struggles with post-war injuries. Not wanting to live then, but now having a wonderful life with a loving wife and children, he gives viewers his contagious positivity in helping other veterans overcome their struggles. In 2017, the foundation bought a lodge located in Maine, which offers injured veterans and their families a place for a retreat, helping them to recalibrate with various programs and supports. The retreat provides a fully paid trip to 8 families a week, with over 800 families who visited the lodge to date. Viewers can donate to the Travis Mill Foundation at https://www.classy.org/give/206843/#!/donation/checkout .

Back on tonight's show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. ( fka - GlobeX Data, Ltd. ) (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT), appears in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace . Talking with TV Anchor Jane King, Alain explains the workplace dynamic that shifted to a hybrid work schedule where workers work partially at home and office. While at home, employees log on to corporate systems while using less secure home connections. Hackers exploit these less secured home systems, creating a hacking portal into corporate IT networks. Alain says that most homes use simple passwords on routers, like "Password" and "1,2,3,4." If employees use open-network platforms for email and text messages, these systems are prone to hackers who can quickly introduce malware. With over $6T in economic losses because of hackers breaching corporate platforms, employers who allow employees to work from home need secure connectivity to eliminate hacking threats. Sekur products can indeed reduce or eliminate such threats. The SekurSend and SekurReply features allow encrypted communication for texts and emails. Alain recommends viewers watch the video on their website, showing how Sekur works. The uniqueness is that a recipient of an email/text from a Sekur subscriber gets the same protections when communicating. A Sekur subscriber sends a "Chat-by-Invite" message, which opens an encrypted platform where secure communications commence. The Company now offers domain name and email migrations services using its Sekur platform solutions. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws and never sells or mines subscribers' data.

About B2 Digital Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG):



B2 Digital, Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts ("MMA"). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The Official B2 Training Facilities Network, which comprises ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships. The Live Events segment (the B2 Fighting Series) primarily involves scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events. And marketing those events, generating both a live audience and PPV ticket sales, and creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to create additional revenues from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 20 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company operates at a pace of more than 40 events per year. The B2 Training Facilities segment operates primarily through its ONE More Gym brand and Spartan Fitness Facilities brand. The Company currently operates five ONE More Gym locations, with plans to continue to scale up the B2 Training Facilities segment at a pace of 15 new sites over the next three years. Both ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness locations include specialized MMA training resources and serve as a recruiting function for the Company's Live Events segment. – https://www.b2fs.com/ .

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCPINK: SUIC):

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd . (OTCPINK: SUIC) provides research and development, venture financing for investments in private enterprises and the public sector, which develops products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC are part of the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, current and potential customers can benefit from this Company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled future businesses - www.sinounitedco.com.

About Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO: PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA) :

Pink Panda Holdings, Inc . (CRYPTO: PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA) , a Delaware C-Corp, based in Chicago, creates a non-custodial, fully on-chain, mobile-first wallet as well as decentralized exchange (DEX) that will support up to 5x margin/leverage trading with a seamless, centralized-exchange feel starting on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Their utility token for the PinkPanda Exchange, $PINKPANDA was launched on May 29, 2021. The community continues to grow through its applications on Android and iOS.

About the Travis Mills Foundation :

In September 2013, Travis Mills and his wife Kelsey founded the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit organization formed to benefit and assist post 9/11 veterans who have been injured during active duty deployments or as a result of their service to our nation. The veterans and their families receive an all-inclusive, expenses-paid, barrier-free vacation to Maine. They participate in adaptive activities, bond with other veteran families, and enjoy much-needed rest/relaxation in Maine's great outdoors. Travis Mills consults with and speaks to companies and organizations nationwide, inspiring all to overcome life's challenges and adversity. His story has been featured on local and national news, including Fox News' Happening Now with Jenna Lee, The O'Reilly Factor with Bill O'Reilly, CNN with Barbara Starr, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show - https://travismillsfoundation.org .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (fka- GlobeX Data, Ltd.) (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT):



Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (fka- GlobeX Data, Ltd.) (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at [email protected] or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

[email protected]