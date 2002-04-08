(SAIL): Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm Investigates Proposed Sale of SailPoint; Is $65.25 a Fair Price?

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (: SAIL) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Thoma Bravo.



On April 11, 2022, SailPoint ay announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, in an all-cash transaction; SailPoint stockholders would receive $65.25 per share in cash. Upon completion of the transaction, SailPoint would become a privately held company.

The investigation concerns whether the SailPoint board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for SailPoint shares of common stock.

Nationally recognized, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given next year's revenue projections.

If you are a shareholder of SailPoint and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

