United Dairy Farmers Picks Mobivity's SmartMessage™ to Engage with Customers through Tailored Text Message Marketing

PHOENIX, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. ( MFON), a global provider of personalized guest engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, announced today that United Dairy Farmers, Inc. (UDF) has selected Mobivity’s SmartMessage™ to launch its text club across all locations to engage with guests who opt-in to receive text messages and increase enrollment of its U-Drive loyalty program.

UDF is a family-owned business that started with one location in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1940. The c-store has since blossomed into almost 200 locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and has become a staple in people’s lives, offering quality dairy products, hand-dipped ice cream treats, fuel services and additional c-store necessities.

“We are excited to work with Mobivity to bring text messaging to our loyal customers,” said Christina Lakes, Manager of Digital Marketing & Sponsorships for United Dairy Farmers. “We are constantly looking for new ways to communicate with our customers in channels that are the most relevant to them. We believe this technology will allow us to grow our U-Drive loyalty program, making it fast and simple for customers to join, and allow us to communicate offers directly to customers who have not yet joined U-Drive."

Guests who text the keyword NEWS to the 60534 short code will be subscribed to UDF’s text program and receive special offers and updates for the UDF locations closest to where they live. First-time sign-ups will also receive a free fountain drink.

UDF’s use of Mobivity’s SmartMessage™ to power its text marketing program will help build customer trust and prompt them to join the U-Drive loyalty program. Through the loyalty program, customers receive gas price notifications, which can now be delivered via text, daily fuel rewards for in-store purchases and weekly freebies like candies, donuts and UDF’s famous ice cream.

“We look forward to expanding our presence in the c-store industry with UDF’s text club launch," said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. "Text marketing is an easy entry-point for c-stores to engage with customers and drive pump-to-store conversions, food service and loyalty programs. Mobile marketing provides c-stores with a way to reach their customers on a one-to-one level via the medium they use each day.”

Looking at its own network data, Mobivity found that text message marketing subscribers visit stores 44% more frequently than non-subscribers. And once a consumer joins a text messaging program, the guest’s spend increases 23%.

Mobivity SmartMessage with patented Trusted Redemption™ technology is a part of Mobivity’s highly extensible, enterprise-grade Unified Guest Engagement Platform that can be shared corporate-wide and at the local franchise level.

To learn more about how Mobivity can put the power of messaging to work for c-stores and other multi-unit franchise brands, visit mobivity.com/messaging or call (877) 282-7660.

SMS Marketing Disclaimers

Message and data rates may apply. Periodic recurring messages per month. Terms and Conditions are available at bit.ly/UDFTerms. For the Privacy Policy please visit udfinc.com/privacy/. For help, text HELP to60534.To stop receiving messages, text STOP to 60534.

About United Dairy Farmers, Inc.

With 177 UDF dairy stores across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana committed to quality, customer experience, and being a trusted neighbor in the communities that it serves, UDF aspires to be the best convenience retailer in the region. UDF stores sell high-quality proprietary products that include hand-dipped ice cream, signature malts and shakes, fresh baked goods from the family bakery, premium coffee, and other fresh foods and dairy products. After over 80 years, United Dairy Farmers continues to be family-owned and headquartered in Norwood, OH (Cincinnati).