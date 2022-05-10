HealthLynked Announces Enhanced Version of Women's Health App Oohvie to Capitalize on Growth Trends in FemTech

PR Newswire

Company is strategically positioned to participate in the rapidly growing FemTech industry to further advance women's healthcare

NAPLES, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), ("HealthLynked" or the "Company") a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connect doctors, patients, and medical data, today announced today an enhanced version of its Female Technology ("FemTech") application ("App") Oohvie, which is now available to our users.

Oohvie focuses on women's health and wellbeing, allowing users to track their menstrual cycle, moods, symptoms, weight, activities, and many other factors specific to women's health. Oohvie's unique features include the ability to connect users with their healthcare providers, which substantially improves the patient evaluation process. The newly released version of the App allows users to chat with a live nurse to answer their medical questions, order feminine products at low cost, which are sent directly to their homes.

Dr. Michael Dent, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "The demand for FemTech Apps is estimated to grow significantly, with the market size projected to grow to $60 billion by 2027. With Oohvie, HealthLynked is strategically positioned to take advantage of the projected rapid growth in the FemTech industry, and we expect this App will be a major contributor to the growth of our revenue over the next five years as well as our digital healthcare network."

Dent continued, "We have to modified and improved the Oohvie App adding new features that competitors don't offer such as chat with a live nurse feature. We plan to intensify our marketing efforts over the next quarter as well as integrate Oohvie into our established core HealthLynked App, allowing users to share information with their doctors to enhance women's health and wellness."

Fiona Molloy, Practice Manager of HealthLynked's Naples Women's Center practice added, "Oohvie has been a valuable tool to better manage our patients and their health. Patients can now share detailed information about their menstrual cycle and symptoms and Oohvie can help them achieve pregnancy based on the App's ovulation prediction algorithm."

Oohvie is available for download on both iOS and Android devices. You may download the Oohvie with the following links:

Apple

Android

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About FemTech

The demand for FemTech apps is estimated to grow significantly in the next 5 years. According to Emergen Research, the global FemTech market size was $18.75 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $60 billion by 2027, a compound annual growth rate of 15.6%. HealthLynked believes that the projected growth will be driven in large part by the demand for accurate ovulation prediction to achieve or avoid pregnancy, and the ability to track symptoms associated with menstrual cycles. Moreover, as FemTech apps become more popular, users are expected to look to secure their healthcare data and avoid advertising, as users are willing to pay for these secured services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa Fortuna or Josh Carroll

[email protected]

HLYK Contact:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(800)-928-7144, ext. 103

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthlynked-announces-enhanced-version-of-womens-health-app-oohvie-to-capitalize-on-growth-trends-in-femtech-301543780.html

SOURCE HealthLynked Corp.