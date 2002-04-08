Identity and Access Management & Cybersecurity Provider BIO-key to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, CEO Presentation Available Starting Tue., May 24

WALL, N.J., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) and large-scale identity solutions, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference 2022. The company’s presentation will be available on demand beginning Tuesday, May 24th at 7am ET. BIO-key’s CEO Mike DePasquale will be available for virtual investor meetings on Wednesday, May 25th and Thursday, May 26th.

To register for the event, please visit www.hcwevents.com/globalconference. Contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Lily Khaykina at [email protected] to schedule a meeting with BIO-key’s CEO.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is a full-service investment bank providing Investment Banking, Equity Research, Sales & Trading, Corporate Access and Strategic Advisory services. H.C. Wainwright’s Global Investment Conference will feature company presentations and meetings with leading technology, media, telecommunications and other growth companies over three days.

About BIO-key International, Inc.

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including PortalGuard that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

